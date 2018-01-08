A 25-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man face several charges following a robbery late Saturday night in Regina.

It happened around 11:25 p.m. on Vaughan Avenue. Regina Police Service say four people stole a 22-year-old woman’s vehicle.

Police used On-Star technology to locate the vehicle in the alley of the 1500 block of Athol Street. When officers attempted to make a stop, it crashed into a police vehicle in the alley and reversed, crashing through a fence and leaving the area. Police later found the vehicle in the 2300 block of 14th Avenue.

Two people were arrested just after 1 a.m. Police later found out that the victim had initially allowed the other persons into her vehicle, but then asked them to get out. It’s alleged the victim was not allowed out of the vehicle, then assaulted and pulled out of the car.

Terrance Desnomie, 23, faces numerous weapons, robbery and hit and run charges. Autumn Sanderson, 25, is charged with robbery related offences.

Both Desnomie and Sanderson are set to make their first appearances in Provincial Court on January 8, 2018, at 9:30 a.m.