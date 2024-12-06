Two charged, wanted in connection to man's death on Saskatchewan First Nation

Saskatchewan RCMP say two men have now been charged and are wanted in connection to the death of a 33-year-old man on White Bear First Nation in the province’s southeast.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Jeremy Whitebear, who has been charged with second degree murder and 26-year-old Dwayne Maxie, who was charged with manslaughter. Both suspects are from White Bear First Nation, according to police.

In an RCMP news release, Whitebear is described as approximately five feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He has multiple tattoos, including a cross on the side of his face, the word “faded” on his forehead, roman numerals on his left hand, and script on his left wrist. Maxie is described as about six feet two inches tall and 250 pounds. RCMP say he has brown eyes and black hair.

Photos of both suspects can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Police are asking the public to not approach the suspects if they are seen and instead call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Talon Lonethunder.

Early Tuesday morning (Dec. 3) RCMP say they received a report of an injured person at a residence on White Bear First Nation, locating the victim’s body upon arrival.

RCMP said there is no imminent risk to the public’s safety.

White Bear First Nation is approximately 212 kilometres southeast of Regina.

-- With files from Caitlin Brezinski.