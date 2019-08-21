

CTV News Regina





Two men have been charged with attempted murder in relation to a stabbing in May.

Officers were called to an apartment the 1200 block of Rae Street around 3 a.m. on May 17. Police say a 31-year-old man with stab wounds was found inside the apartment, and he was taken to hospital by EMS.

According to police, officers saw a Honda Odyssey later on that morning that matched the description of the suspect vehicle that fled the scene. Police say it was travelling at a high speed and couldn’t be stopped safely.

After further investigation, police charged two people in June and July, and then arrested and charged a third suspect in August.

Calvin Roy Sparvier, 23, was arrested from a closed-custody facility on Tuesday and charged with attempted murder. He will appear in court on Wednesday.

Jamie Rae Munro, 24, was arrested and charged with attempted murder on July 3. He appeared in court on July 4.

Another man, 27-year-old Derrick Ewen Pasap, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property (the Honda Odyssey) on June 5, and appeared in court later that day.