Two charged with attempted murder in Quance St. shooting
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 3:16PM CST
Two men have been charged with attempted murder following an incident that happened in March.
On March 15, police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Quance St. E. A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The incident was investigated by the Regina Police Service Street Gang Unit, which led to charges against 26-year-old Karl Lerat and 20-year-old Brandon Starblanket.
Lerat was arrested on June 19, and Starblanket was arrested on June 26. Both men have appeared in court on these charges.