Two men have been charged with attempted murder following an incident that happened in March.

On March 15, police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Quance St. E. A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The incident was investigated by the Regina Police Service Street Gang Unit, which led to charges against 26-year-old Karl Lerat and 20-year-old Brandon Starblanket.

Lerat was arrested on June 19, and Starblanket was arrested on June 26. Both men have appeared in court on these charges.