

The Canadian Press





WEYBURN, Sask. - Two out-of-province companies have been fined for a work-site accident in Saskatchewan almost two years ago in which a worker injured his arm.

Calgary-based Western Energy Services -- operating as Horizon Drilling -- and Great Western Tong Services of Virden, Man., pleaded guilty in Weyburn provincial court last week to workplace safety violations.

Western Energy Services was fined $100,000 for failing to ensure that work was being properly supervised.

Great Western Tong Services must pay $35,000 for failing to provide effective safeguards when a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of machinery.

The worker required hospitalization after his forearm became entangled in the moving gear of a power tong.