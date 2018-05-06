

CTV Regina





Two people are dead following a single-vehicle car crash at the end of Darlington Street East in Yorkton.

On Saturday around 9 p.m., Yorkton Municipal RCMP were notified of the collision.

Police said an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man from Yorkton were pronounced dead at the scene. These were the only people in the vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The scene of the crash has since been re-opened to traffic