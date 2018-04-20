Two dead at Midale business
RCMP investigate a suspicious death in Midale, Sask. on April 20, 2018 (Colton Wiens / CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, April 20, 2018 11:32AM CST
Last Updated Friday, April 20, 2018 3:28PM CST
The RCMP say two people are dead at a business in Midale.
Police say the deaths are suspicious.
Officers were called to the business around 8:30 a.m. Friday. The Major Crimes Unit is working with Weyburn and Estevan RCMP. Police say members of the Forensic Identification Section will stay at the scene on Friday afternoon to collect evidence.
Police say there is no risk to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.