The RCMP say two people are dead at a business in Midale.

Police say the deaths are suspicious.

Officers were called to the business around 8:30 a.m. Friday. The Major Crimes Unit is working with Weyburn and Estevan RCMP. Police say members of the Forensic Identification Section will stay at the scene on Friday afternoon to collect evidence.

Police say there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.