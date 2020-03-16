REGINA -- Two people are dead after a rural home burned down near Gull Lake, Sask. on Sunday.

According to Swift Current RCMP, a farm house was full engulfed in flames and begun to collapse when fire and EMS arrived from Gull Lake.

The home could not be entered by fire crews to search for occupants.

Two bodies were located in the remains of the home, and investigators are working on identification.

Police do not believe the fire was suspicious.