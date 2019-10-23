REGINA -- A business robbery led to minor injuries to two employees early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a business in the 1700 block of McIntyre Street around 12:40 a.m. for a report of a theft.

According to police, three people stole alcohol from the business. Two staff members tried to stop the suspects and a "physical altercation" occurred. Police say two employees were injured and one was taken to hospital by EMS.

The suspects are described as men in their 30s. They fled the business on 11th Avenue in a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.