REGINA -- The Estevan Police Service has charged two men with trafficking methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Saturday evening.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Highway 39 on the west side of the city. Methamphetamine, cash, ammunition, a machete, scales, charged needles and other items used for trafficking were found inside the vehicle.

A 33-year-old and a 19-year-old man are facing a number of charges including possession for the purposes of trafficking methamphetamine.

Police say the matter is still under investigation.