

CTV Regina





Regina police are warning the public about fentanyl after it was confirmed that two deaths in Regina were caused by the drug.

On November 30, emergency crews were called to a Regina home where the body of a 35-year-old woman was found. An autopsy has since found that the woman died of a fentanyl overdose.

The next day, police were called to a different Regina home where the body of a 35-year-old man was found. An autopsy found that he had also died from a fentanyl overdose.

Police say signs of a fentanyl overdose can include drowsiness, constipation, vomiting, headaches, dizziness, difficulty breathing, euphoria, itching and sweating. They can also include weak breaking, drowsiness, clammy skin, pinpoint pupils, collapse and coma. Anyone who observes someone with these symptoms should call 911 immediately.

Investigators do not know if there is any connection between the two deaths.

Police are also reminding the public that any drugs obtained from an illegal source may contain fentanyl, and even a tiny amount of fentanyl is enough to kill an adult.