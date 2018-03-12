

CTV Regina





Police are investigating after two houses were shot early Sunday morning.

The first call came from a house in the 1500 block of Cameron Street around 3:22 a.m. Minutes later police got a call from someone at a house on the 1300 block of Athol Street.

Both houses had been shot by small caliber bullets. No one in either house was injured.

Police believe the shootings are related, but are not releasing any further details.