Two hospitalized after head-on collision west of Yorkton
Two people were hospitalized after a head-on collision near Yorkton on Jan. 19, 2018 (Cole Davenport / CTV Yorkton)
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 11:17AM CST
Two people are in hospital after a head-on collision west of Yorkton on Friday morning.
The Yorkton Fire Department said one driver was airlifted to hospital in Regina by STARS air ambulance. The other was taken by ground ambulance. Their current condition is unknown.
The crash happened about 10 kilometres west of the city on Highway 16 around 5:30 a.m. The cause of the crash is unknown.