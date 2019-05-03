

Police are on scene of a collision at Dewdney Ave. and Rae St.

The crash involved two vehicles, both with extensive visible damage. One of the vehicles, a car driven by a man, was westbound on Dewdney when the man lost control of the car and drove into oncoming traffic. The sedan collided with a while Jeep which was driven by a woman. Both drivers were taken to hospital.

Police were called at 7:56 Friday morning and remain on scene.

Roads around the crash are closed as police investigate the incident.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.