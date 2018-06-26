

CTV Regina





Two men were injured in two separate shootings in Regina on Monday.

Police were called to a home of a man who had been shot earlier in the day. According to police, the man said he had been shot in the area of Victoria Avenue and McTavish Street around 5 p.m. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Just before 8 p.m., police were called to a second gun call where a man was shot in the 1300 block of Garnet Street. According to police, the man was shot in the abdomen. Police say the man suffered a serious injury and his status is unknown at this time.

The investigation into the shootings is ongoing. It’s unknown at this point if the two gun calls are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.