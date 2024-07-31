REGINA
Regina

    • Two killed after motorcycle collides with cow on Sask. highway

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (File Image) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (File Image)
    Share

    Two people are dead after a motorcycle collided with a cow on Highway 35 near Hendon, Sask. Tuesday night, RCMP say.

    Police along with local fire and EMS were called to the scene around 10:30 Tuesday night where a 45-year-old man from Spalding, Sask. and a 51-year-old woman from Acherwill, Sask. were both pronounced dead at the scene.

    RCMP say the two were both on the motorcycle at the time of the collision. Their names have not been released.

    The victims’ families have been notified, RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

    Hendon, Sask is about 230 kilometres northeast of Regina. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News