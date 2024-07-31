Two killed after motorcycle collides with cow on Sask. highway

Two people are dead after a motorcycle collided with a cow on Highway 35 near Hendon, Sask. Tuesday night, RCMP say.

Police along with local fire and EMS were called to the scene around 10:30 Tuesday night where a 45-year-old man from Spalding, Sask. and a 51-year-old woman from Acherwill, Sask. were both pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say the two were both on the motorcycle at the time of the collision. Their names have not been released.

The victims’ families have been notified, RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

Hendon, Sask is about 230 kilometres northeast of Regina.