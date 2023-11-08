Two killed in collision south of Swift Current

Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday night on Highway 4 south of Swift Current.

According to an RCMP news release, emergency crews were called to the scene near Lac Pelletier around 8:15 p.m. where a truck and a minivan had collided.

The driver of the truck, an 82-year-old man from Neville, Sask. and the driver of the minivan, a 35-year-old man from Cadillac, Sask. were both pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, RCMP said.

A passenger in the truck was treated in hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening, according to RCMP.

Both victim's families have been notified, RCMP did not release any names.

Highway 4 was closed but has since re-opened, RCMP said.

Lac Pelletier is located approximately 48 kilometers south of Swift Current.