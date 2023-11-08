REGINA
Regina

    • Two killed in collision south of Swift Current

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)

    Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday night on Highway 4 south of Swift Current.

    According to an RCMP news release, emergency crews were called to the scene near Lac Pelletier around 8:15 p.m. where a truck and a minivan had collided.

    The driver of the truck, an 82-year-old man from Neville, Sask. and the driver of the minivan, a 35-year-old man from Cadillac, Sask. were both pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, RCMP said.

    A passenger in the truck was treated in hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening, according to RCMP.

    Both victim's families have been notified, RCMP did not release any names.

    Highway 4 was closed but has since re-opened, RCMP said.

    Lac Pelletier is located approximately 48 kilometers south of Swift Current.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News