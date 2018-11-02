Two killed in crash south of Regina
CTV Regina
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 7:41AM CST
Last Updated Friday, November 2, 2018 10:47AM CST
Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 6 south of Regina on Thursday night.
The RCMP was called to the crash around 8 p.m. The crash happened about 7.5 kilometres south of the city.
According to police, there were four vehicles involved in the crash. Police believe a truck and a van collided head-on. The truck ended up in a ditch and the van continued in the driving lane, hitting two other vehicles.
The 78-year-old woman driving the van and the 83-year-old man driving the truck were both declared dead at the scene of the crash. A woman in the passenger seat of the van suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The people in the other vehicles — a man in one vehicle and two men in the other — did not sustain serious injuries in the crash.
The highway was closed for several hours after the crash and opened on Friday morning.
The investigation is ongoing.