

CTV Regina





Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 6 south of Regina on Thursday night.

The RCMP was called to the crash around 8 p.m. The crash happened about 7.5 kilometres south of the city.

According to police, there were four vehicles involved in the crash. Police believe a truck and a van collided head-on. The truck ended up in a ditch and the van continued in the driving lane, hitting two other vehicles.

The 78-year-old woman driving the van and the 83-year-old man driving the truck were both declared dead at the scene of the crash. A woman in the passenger seat of the van suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The people in the other vehicles — a man in one vehicle and two men in the other — did not sustain serious injuries in the crash.

The highway was closed for several hours after the crash and opened on Friday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.