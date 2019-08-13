

CTV Regina





Two Regina men with outstanding property-crime-related warrants were arrested without incident on Monday.

Police say the two men were confirmed to be inside a residence in the 300 block of Oakview Dr. around 6 p.m.

Officer set up a perimeter around the residence with help from stolen auto investigators and the canine unit. One of the men came out of the house and was taken into custody.

The other man remained in the house, but eventually emerged around 10 p.m. after negotiation with police.

There was no use of force or damaged property during these arrests.

Twenty-four-year-old Jordan Lylyk and 23-year-old Calvin Sparvier will appear in Provincial Court at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said investigation into other, potentially related, incidents is ongoing.