REGINA -- Two men are facing multiple charges after electronic items were stolen from several businesses and drugs were discovered in a vehicle.

Police responded to four alleged break and enters at businesses between March 25 and April 6, in which the buildings had been damaged and electronics like cellphones, computer monitors and televisions were stolen.

After investigation, one man was arrested in connection to these incidents on Thursday. Police searched a vehicle associated with him and discovered drugs, currency and other drug trafficking items.

Subsequently two residences were searched by police, where they found electronic equipment that was believed to be stolen. A second man was arrested on Thursday.

The two men, 45-years-old and 41-years-old from Odessa and Regina respectively, are jointly charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and four counts of break and enter.

Additionally, the 45-year-old man is facing charges related to drug trafficking including possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and psilocybin.

The two men made their first court appearance in Provincial Court on Thursday.