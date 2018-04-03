

CTV Regina





Two men have been charged with uttering threats after allegedly making threatening phone calls to Crown corporations.

Police were called to a Crown on North McCarthy Boulevard around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police say a man has called the office multiple times threatening to harm a man working at the Crown. He also allegedly threatened the harm the woman he was speaking to on the phone, police said in a news release.

According to police, the man was disagreeing about the conclusion of a matter with the Crown corporation. He was arrested around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Jayden William Yakobovich, 22, has been charged with uttering threats. He has been released and is scheduled to appear in court on May 15.

Police have also charged a second man after he allegedly left threatening voicemails on the after-hours business line of a Crown corporation. According to police, the man was told he couldn’t renew a government-issued document because of outstanding fees. The threats caused a lockdown of one Crown office until additional security could be brought in, police said in a news release.

Raymond Norman Caza, 37, has been charged with uttering threats and breach of probation. He is also scheduled to appear in court on May 15.