

CTV Regina





Two men have been charged after police executed a warrant on Tuesday.

The Regina Police Street Gang Unit executed the drug warrant in the 1300 block of Athol Street while investigating drug trafficking in the city. SWAT also attended the search.

According to police, officers saw a man leaving a home in a vehicle. They stopped the vehicle and the man was arrested. Police say they found a gun, ammunition and drugs in his vehicle.

SWAT executed a warrant on the home and police say they found two men and a woman inside. Guns and other weapons were found inside the home. One of the men was arrested.

Jason David Henderson, 48, has been charged with multiple counts of firearm possession and weapon possession.

David John Taniskishayinew, 33, is facing firearm and drug charges.

Both appeared in court on Wednesday morning.