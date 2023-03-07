Two men charged after stolen vehicle flees from police in Regina

Two men are facing several charges after a stolen vehicle fled from police.

According to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS), officers spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen on March 2 “driving in an erratic manner” at around 3:40 p.m. on March 6.

The driver allegedly drove at a high rate of speed, while running red lights and stop signs before entering the Uplands neighbourhood.

Another man replaced the original driver, police said. The driver of the vehicle continued to drive dangerously.

RPS eventually deployed a spike belt and later found the vehicle abandoned in a parking lot on the 2900 block of Gordon Road.

Four suspects fled the scene but all were arrested, according to police.

The two drivers, a 33-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both from Regina were jointly charged with possession of the stolen vehicle and dangerous driving.

The 33-year-old was also charged with driving while prohibited and failure to comply with a release order.

Both of the accused made their first appearances on their charges on March 7.