Police have charged two men with arson and forcible confinement after an incident on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home on the 1600 block of Rae Street around 4:00 a.m. on Friday after a report of a house fire.

When they arrived they found that the residents had put out the fire, but they found the remains of a broken Molotov cocktail which they believe was thrown at the house.

Police say that a 34-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were arguing with a woman when the 34-year-old man tackled her and forced her into a vehicle driven by the other man.

The woman got out of the vehicle at an off-sale location and fled in a cab.

The men followed the cab and saw the woman get out at the house on Rae Street. They then left the scene and returned with a second Molotov cocktail, which police say they were successfully able to start a fire with.

The men left the scene, but police arrested them at Ninth Avenue and Albert Street shortly after.

Randy William John Dyck, 34, of Regina has been charged with arson with disregard for human life, forcible confinement and assault.

Kenneth James Dyck, 31, of Saskatoon has been charged with arson with disregard for human life and forcible confinement.

The two men made their first court appearance on Friday afternoon.