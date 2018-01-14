Two men have been charged with theft after a large amount of copper wire was stolen in Stoughton.

It happened on Thursday morning at a business in Stoughton, Fillmore RCMP said. A large amount of copper was stolen from the business. Later in the day, RCMP received a complaint about rolls of copper wire at a rural property near Stoughton.

While officers were investigating, two men returned to the scene. Police arrested the men and charged them with theft. After searching them, officers also found what is believed to be crystal meth.

Both men are set to appear in Estevan Provincial Court on Monday.