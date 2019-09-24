REGINA -- Two men forced their way into a Regina home and assaulted one of the residents on Tuesday morning. Police are searching for information.

At 5:49 a.m. police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Robinson St. Witnesses described that two men forced their way into the home, looking for two women. The suspects provided the names of the women they were looking for. Police say the names given were not random.

One of the suspects assaulted one of the residents of the home, and pointed a gun at another resident before exiting the home. EMS did not attend.

One of the suspects wore a bandana over his face and was carrying a gun.

Regina police note that although this is the second of two gun related offences in the same time frame, these incidents are not believed to be related.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.