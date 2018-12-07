

CTV Regina





Two people are dead after a crash near Parkbeg on Thursday afternoon.

Police received a complaint around 1:15 p.m. about a brown van travelling westbound in the eastbound lane near Parkbeg on Highway 1. Around 1:17 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to a head on crash on Highway 1 between a brown van and a pickup truck in the eastbound lane just west of Parkbeg.

The driver of the van, an 86-year-old man from Regina, and the 56-year-old man driving the pickup truck were both pronounced dead at the scene. They were both the sole occupants of their vehicles.

The highway was closed for several hours after the crash. Police are still trying to determine how the van ended up in the wrong lane.

Parkbeg is 134 kilometres west of Regina.