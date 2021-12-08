Two men plead guilty to manslaughter in 2016 death

Two men pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2016 death of Mackenzie Parker Keshane, during proceedings at Regina Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.

Cody Michael Gordon and Jeremiah Theodore Stonechild, who were originally charged with first-degree murder, entered a guilty plea of manslaughter.

The Crown and defence submitted a joint recommendation of a 26-year sentence for Stonechild and a 12-year sentence for Gordon.

Keshane was 19-years-old at the time of his death. His body was found in a Montreal Street home in Sept. 2016.

