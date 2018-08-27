

CTV Regina





Police are looking for two mean who robbed a Regina home at gunpoint on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Rae Street around 9 p.m. for reports of gunshots and a break-and-enter. According to police, two men forced their way through the front door the home. Both men were wearing masks. One was carrying a gun and the other man had a bladed weapon.

The suspects assaulted a man who was home at the time, who sustained minor injuries. According to police, the two men stole money, electronics and cell phones before leaving the scene in a red vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.