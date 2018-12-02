

CTV Regina





Two men were riding their bicycles on 2nd Avenue early Sunday morning when a white Ford Escape started following them and then fired a single shot at them.

The vehicle began following the two men near the Elphinstone Street intersection. At one point the vehicle drove nearer to the pair and shot a single round at the men through an open window in the SUV, according to a news release.

The bullet did not hit anyone, so no one was injured.

Police responded to the call of a gun going off around 1 a.m. They searched the area for any suspects, but no one has been identified yet.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.