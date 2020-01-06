Two men are facing charges after an incident that occurred at a business near Victoria Avenue and Winnipeg Street.

At around 6:10 p.m. police were called to the 900 block of Victoria Ave. to find a man who was wanted on outstanding charges related to guns.

When officers arrived the man was inside the business with two other men. RPS entered and arrested Dillion Whitehawk, 25. While the arrest was happening a second man reached for a knife that he had on him.

Officers arrested the second man, Joshua Badger, 27.

A male youth was also arrested.

Whitehawk is facing nine charges including weapon possession, careless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime.

Badger is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and assault a peace officer with a weapon.

The youth is charged with obstruct peace officer.