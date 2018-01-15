

Two men and a youth have been charged in a string of robberies dating back to the end of December.

Police say the charges are the result of investigating robberies at six Regina businesses between Dec. 30 and Jan. 7. The robberies all happened early in the morning and the suspects were usually armed with bladed weapons, police said in a news release. The suspects usually fled the scene and abandoned their vehicles, which were usually stolen.

Hickson Alexander Blacksioux, 23, has been charged with six counts of robbery and five counts of wearing a disguise with intent. Keegan Machiskinic, 18, has been charged with six count of robbery, along with possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon in relation to a business robbery on Jan. 11.

A 16-year-old boy has also been charged with robbery and wearing a disguise with intent in one of the robberies which occurred in the 4400 block of Rochdale Boulevard on Jan. 7. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Blacksioux and Machiskinic appeared in Provincial Court on Monday morning. The youth appeared in Youth Court on Monday morning.