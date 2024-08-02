Two pedestrians seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Regina

Two pedestrians were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in North Central Regina.

Regina police were sent to the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Garnet Street around 10 p.m., where they found two injured female pedestrians, a news release said.

Medics transported the two pedestrians to hospital with injuries described by police as serious.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, though police say they haven’t determined yet if charges will be laid.

The incident remains under investigation.