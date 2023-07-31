Two people arrested following SWAT deployment in central Regina
A shot was fired but no one was hurt following a police operation that saw SWAT deployed to Regina’s Windsor Place area.
On Sunday morning, at around 7:25, Regina police were deployed to the 1000 block of Argyle Street after a gunshot was heard and two people were seen fleeing the area.
One of the suspects was seen with a gun, according to police.
Officers arrived in the area and confirmed no one was injured. An investigation led police to a home where the two suspects, a man and a woman, were believed to be.
Police witnessed one of the suspects leave the home and go back inside.
Despite attempts to get the suspects out of the home – the pair would not leave, police said.
This led to the Regina Police Service’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) being deployed.
Eventually, just before 3 p.m., the two suspects left the home and were taken into custody, ending the police operation.
A gun and ammunition were recovered by police.
A 20-year-old man and woman from Regina both face one charge of recklessly discharging a firearm.
Additionally, the man faces seven more gun related charges including possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and pointing a firearm.
