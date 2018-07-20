An 18-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested for possession of methamphetamine after a disturbance at a hotel on the 1800 block of Victoria Avenue East, early on Friday morning.

32-year-old Krista Rodgers and 18-year-old Sean Stevenson of Regina have been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Police were called to the hotel after a group of men were seen leaving a room on the third floor carrying a gun. A gas that was believed to be bear spray was coming from the room.

When they entered the room, officers found drug paraphernalia and a substance that they believed to be methamphetamine.

An investigation led police to Rodgers and Stevenson who were arrested nearby and charged. The firearm and the source of the bear spray were not recovered by police.

Rodgers and Stevenson will appear in Provincial Court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.