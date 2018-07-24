Two people assaulted during daytime incident at Regina home
(File photo)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018 7:31AM CST
Police are searching for more than one man after an assault at a Regina home on Monday.
An undisclosed number of men entered the home on the 1500 block of Robinson Street shortly before 2:40 p.m. and assaulted a man and a woman inside.
The man suffered non-life threatening injuries to his entire body.
No suspect description has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police or Crime Stoppers.