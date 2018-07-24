

CTV Regina





Police are searching for more than one man after an assault at a Regina home on Monday.

An undisclosed number of men entered the home on the 1500 block of Robinson Street shortly before 2:40 p.m. and assaulted a man and a woman inside.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries to his entire body.

No suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police or Crime Stoppers.