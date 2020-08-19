REGINA -- Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after Regina police seized illegal substances in the east and south ends of the city.

Police said officers completed search warrants on Tuesday in the 2800 block of Parliament Avenue, the 4500 block of Harbour Landing Drive and the 4200 block of East Green Olive Way.

Officers seized approximately 1,000 grams of cocaine, $6,700 in currency, brass knuckles, multiple cell phones, digital scales, a cocaine press, packaging equipment and a truck.

As a result of the investigation, the two people were charged with drug trafficking offences and having proceeds from crime worth $5,000.

One of the people was also charged with being in possession with a prohibited weapon.

Both will make their court appearance on Oct. 6.