Two people charged after firearms incident ends in SWAT deployment: Regina police
Two people have been charged in a firearms related incident that ended with the deployment of the Regina Police Service Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT).
The incident began late Sunday morning, according to a Regina Police Service (RPS) press release.
A man claimed to have been threatened by two passengers he was transporting. The driver explained to police that the passengers, a man and a woman, had requested a ride from a rides webpage.
Once inside the vehicle, the two allegedly revealed a firearm, claimed they were trying to sell it and then pointed it at the driver before leaving the vehicle without paying. The two suspects then entered a nearby house according to the release.
RPS were dispatched to the 1100 block of North Blanchfield St. and responded to the incident around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday.
The situation continued mostly unchanged until 4:20 p.m. when the RPS SWAT Team arrived and began; “operations to remove the occupants” of the house.
At 4:25 p.m., the woman involved in the incident left the house and was taken into custody.
At approximately 6:35 p.m. the man involved in the incident was taken into custody.
A 27-year-old Regina man is facing upwards of 10 charges; including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for the purpose of weapon trafficking and pointing of a firearm among other charges.
A 31-year-old Regina woman is facing one charge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
Both of the accused made their first appearances in Provincial Court on July 18, 2022.
