A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault on Friday in Regina.

Regina Police Service says it happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Elphinstone Street. When officers arrived, they found the seriously injured man. He remains in hospital in a serious condition.

The investigation led to the arrest of Dyron Smoke, 25, and Jamie Young, 34, who are both charged with aggravated assault.

Smoke was also charged with failing to comply with a probation order. Both cases were held for court on December 18, 2017, at 9:30 a.m.

Anyone with information that could assist police are asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.