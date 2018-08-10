

Regina Police Service laid several charges against a man and a woman connected to a stolen vehicle incident.

Twenty-five year-old Nayo Pisim Fox of Regina was charged with multiple offenses including flight while being pursued by a peace officer and possession over property obtained by crime.

Twenty-two year-old Shianna Spring Kakakaway of Regina was also charged with a list of offenses including possession of a scheduled substance (cocaine) and possession of a weapon with the purpose of committing an offense.

Police in east Regina were searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants on Thursday when they saw someone matching his description driving a stolen vehicle. RPS followed the stolen vehicle through the Al Ritchie neighbourhood, and at one point the vehicle travelled the wrong way down Arcola Avenue. Police were able to deploy a spike belt and to stop the vehicle.

Both of the accused appeared in court on Friday.