Two people charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop in Moose Jaw

Two people are facing drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop in Moose Jaw on Wednesday night.

Officers conducted a traffic stop around 9 p.m. involving a 22-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, according to a release from the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS).

Various amounts of fentanyl, OxyContin, cocaine, and methamphetamine were found, police said.

The man and woman were both charged with possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

The woman was held in police custody due to outstanding warrants and will appear in Moose Jaw Provincial Court on Thursday.

The man was released from police custody and will make a future court appearance, police said.