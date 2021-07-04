REGINA -- Two people have died in separate collisions in the Regina-area, according to RCMP.

RCMP from Waterous and Southey responded to a rollover on Friday evening near the entrance to Last Mountain Regional Park. The driver, and 18-year-old-woman, was declared dead at the scene. Police believe the vehicle was travelling westbound, lost control and rolled into the ditch.

Saskatchewan RCMP also reported a man died after a collision between a pickup truck and a semi on Highway 1 Friday night.

According to police, Indian Head RCMP responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash east of Qu’Appelle just before 10 p.m. A 74-year-old man, who was the driver and only occupant of the pickup truck, was declared dead at the scene.

RCMP said the initial investigation indicates the eastbound semi collided with the truck, which was heading north. Both vehicles left the highway and ended up in the ditch.

Highway 1 was closed Friday night, but has since reopened. RCMP said no charges are anticipated.