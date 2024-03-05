REGINA
    • Two people facing charges after traffic stop leads to discovery of gun and drugs

    Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen on June 22, 2023. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen on June 22, 2023. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Regina led to the discovery of a gun and drugs.

    Around 4:25 p.m. on Monday, officers saw a man wanted on warrants entering a taxi in the area of Dewdney Avenue and Wascana Street, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    Officer conducted a traffic stop on the taxi and the two passengers were arrested. A gun and a substance believed to be methamphetamine were found.

    A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were both charged with possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed prohibited firearm.

    The man is also charged with possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order.

    The woman is also charged with possession of a scheduled substance.

    They both made their first appearance in provincial court on Tuesday morning.

