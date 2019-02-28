

CTV Regina





Two people are dead after a mobile home fire near Swift Current on Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to the blaze west of the city around 2 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

R.M. of Swift Current Fire Chief Louis Cherpin said two people were found dead inside the home once the fire was extinguished.

The Coroner’s Office is investigating the deaths. The two people found dead have not yet been identified. Once they are, their next of kin will be notified.

Cherpin said the cold weather hampered crews fighting the blaze. Both rural RCMP and fire departments worked to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.