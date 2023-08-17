Two people found dead inside Broadview home, RCMP investigating

RCMP say a 52-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were found dead inside a home in Broadview Sask. on Wednesday.

An RCMP news release says an increased police presence will continue to be seen in the community as the investigation continues.

RCMP said there is no threat to the public in relation to the incident.

The bodies were found in a residence on the 900 block of Front Street.

RCMP said both of the deceased were known to each other and next of kin has been notified.

“Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes in conjunction with Broadview RCMP and the Yorkton RCMP Forensic Identification Services will remain in the community for an undetermined amount of time and are asking residents to stay clear of the area,” a news release said.

“Investigators are conducting interviews and gathering information to develop a clear timeline of events and determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths,” the release also said.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is also involved and autopsies will be conducted, RCMP said.

RCMP said more information will be released once it becomes available.

Broadview, Sask. is approximately 152 kilometres east of Regina along the Trans-Canada Highway.