Two people, including Regina police officer, taken to hospital after crash
A Regina police vehicle was involved in a crash in the early morning hours of July 19, 2018.
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 7:51AM CST
A Regina police cruiser was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Thursday morning.
The crash happened at Dewdney Avenue East and Park Street before 4 a.m.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.
The intersection was closed off for several hours, but has now reopened.