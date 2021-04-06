Advertisement
Two people receive COVID-19 fines in Weyburn for not wearing masks
Published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 3:19PM CST
REGINA -- Two people in Weyburn received tickets last week after failing to follow the public health order.
Weyburn police say they received a number of complaints about people not wearing masks while inside stores on the evening of April 1.
The two people were each fined $2,800 for not wearing a mask in a public place and failing to produce documentation that said they were exempt.