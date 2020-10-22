REGINA -- Two RCMP employees who work at the F Division building in Regina have tested positive for COVID-19.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Rob King said on Thursday the two employees tested positive earlier this week. They are now at home isolating for the required time.

He said all employees that can work from home are encouraged to, adding that only a small number of them are in the building.

He said employees who are in the building have not been in contact with the people who tested positive and their work spaces have been disinfected.

The public can only access the front counter of the building. The counter is physically separate from the employee workspaces.