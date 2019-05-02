

Police are looking a suspect who robbed two Regina businesses on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to a business in the 2200 block of Broad Street around 5:10 p.m. Police say a man demanded cash and property, and was carrying a “pointed weapon.” He fled the area with some property and no one was injured.

Shortly after, a business in the 2300 block of Albert Street was robbed by the same suspect, police believe. The suspect fled the area with cash. Police say no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white man between 35 and 45 years old. He is around 5’5” tall, heavyset with a “salt and pepper beard.” He was wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.