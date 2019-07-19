

CTV Regina





Two Regina men have been charged with attempted murder following an incident in May, police say.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Harding St. around 2:30 a.m. on May 9, after loud banging noises were heard. Officers arrived on scene and found a man in a vehicle who had been shot.

The man was transported to hospital by EMS.

After investigation, police said they have arrested 25-year-old Tyson Wilkinson and 22-year-old Sharmarke Ali.

Wilkinson has been charged with attempted murder, and Ali faces charges of attempted murder using a restricted or prohibited firearm.